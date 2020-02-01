GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people are confirmed dead after a fiery crash.
It happened around 7:50 a.m. Saturday on I-85 northbound near Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Gwinnett County.
The crash sparked a massive fire that sent flames shooting and black smoke billowing into the sky.
Officers arrived to the scene to find an overturned tanker truck and a car engulfed in flames.
There were multiple fires in the northbound and southbound lanes because a flammable liquid from the tanker truck spread. Police said the unidentified liquid drained into a sewer drain, causing the fire to spread underground in the sewer father south on I-85. It even crossed underneath the interstate and exited a sewer drain near Crescent Drive.
People who were stopped in their cars were evacuated and took cover behind businesses.
The identities of the two people killed have not yet been released.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
The northbound lanes are closed at I-285 with emergency crews still on the scene.
Emergency crews are still on the scene hours after a deadly, fiery crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Xyyr47R2FB— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) February 1, 2020
GDOT crews are making repairs to the roadway. The damage requires emergency repaving to a 100 ft. by 70 ft. section of I-85 that affects all five lanes.
Crews will work to repave and reopen single lanes through the day.
