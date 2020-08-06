CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A crash involving a tractor trailer forced the closure of SB I-75 in Cherokee County early Thursday morning but two of the three lanes have since reopened.
The crash happened near the intersection with SR 92 or Alabama Road. It's unclear what caused the crash or if any injuries have been sustained.
GDOT says the crash isn't expected to be fully cleared until around 6 a.m.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.