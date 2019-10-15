FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Two runoff elections were held Tuesday to fill a vacant seat on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners as well as a spot on the Atlanta school board.
Former College Park councilman Joe Carn topped former Fulton County commissioner Gordon Joyner with a final vote tally of 63 percent to 37 percent. Carn will fill the seat of District 6 Fulton County Commissioner, which was vacated by the death of Emma Darnell.
The other election in the county filled a seat on the Atlanta Public Schools board District 2.
Aretta Baldon defeated Davida Huntley with a vote of 58 percent to 42 percent.
Baldon will succeed Byron Amos, who resigned to run for Atlanta City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.