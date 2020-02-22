JACKSON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) - Two men are behind bars after a traffic stop in the Braselton area on Friday. James David Wilkins of Jefferson and James Vanus Braswell Jr. of Nicholson were stopped by Jackson County Sheriff's Office Deputies. The deputies found methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Wilkins is currently in the Jackson County Jail, and he has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, giving a false name, and driving without a license.
Braswell is currently in the Jackson County Jail, and he has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, and open container. Braswell also has a probation warrant out of Hall County.
Citizens are encouraged to notify their local law enforcement agencies of any suspicious persons, crimes, or other relevant information by calling 911 or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-367-8718.
