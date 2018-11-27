DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on the eve of Thanksgiving Day in Lithonia.
The two supsects, Monty Marquies Nelson and Richard Pierre-Hayes, allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Traveon Quandarius Smith at the Citgo gas station in the 300 block of North Stone Mountain Road.
Surveillance footage shows Traveon as he is lured out of his vehicle. He was then shot multiple times in the back and head.
Both Nelson, 24, and Pierre-Hayes, 35, are facing felony murder. They are currently being held in DeKalb County Jail.
