Deputies in Butts County say Steven Alford and Emmanuel James Nesbitt have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and murder in connection to a body found at the entrance of Jackson Glen subdivision.
The deceased body was identified as that of 31-year-old Curtis Pitts. He was found at the entrance of the subdivision off Highway 36, just west of Jackson, Georgia.
The department says it appears that the body was brought to the area, possibly off I-75, and dumped at the entrance.
They also say there's no indication the body has any connection to the subdivision.
The GBI has been brought in to assist the department and the case remains under investigation.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Butt's County Sheriff's Office at 770-775-8216.
