ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two men in Clayton County have been arrested for assaulting and kidnapping an air conditioner repairman.
Clayton County Police Department says they were contacted shortly before 3 a.m. Sept. 20 to help translate Spanish at a residence on Sharon Drive in Riverdale.
During the interview, officers learned the A/C repairman got into an argument with two men over the cost of a repair and the men reportedly beat the repairman with a gun and then kidnapped him.
The A/C repairman told police he was put into a truck and a hood was placed over his head. He said he jumped out of the truck when it came to a stop. The men reportedly chased the repairman into a nearby neighborhood where they encountered the police.
Miguel Ibarra-Olivares is being changed with Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, Battery and Driving Without a License. Gerardo Ibarra-Sandana is being charged with Kidnapping and Battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.