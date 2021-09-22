miguel_ibarra_olivares_gerardo_ibarra_sandana

Miguel Ibarra-Olivares and Gerardo Ibarra-Sandana arrested for assaulting A/C repairman. Courtesy of Clayton County Police Department. 

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two men in Clayton County have been arrested for assaulting and kidnapping an air conditioner repairman.

Clayton County Police Department says they were contacted shortly before 3 a.m. Sept. 20 to help translate Spanish at a residence on Sharon Drive in Riverdale.

During the interview, officers learned the A/C repairman got into an argument with two men over the cost of a repair and the men reportedly beat the repairman with a gun and then kidnapped him.

The A/C repairman told police he was put into a truck and a hood was placed over his head. He said he jumped out of the truck when it came to a stop. The men reportedly chased the repairman into a nearby neighborhood where they encountered the police.

Miguel Ibarra-Olivares is being changed with Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, Battery and Driving Without a License. Gerardo Ibarra-Sandana is being charged with Kidnapping and Battery.

