ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Two men are dead after an altercation escalated to gunfire on Friday.
Police said the men engaged in a dispute that led to both men pulling guns and shooting each other. The shooting occurred at a home in the 4800 block of Campbellton Road SW.
The incident is under investigation.
