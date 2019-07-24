ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police have confirmed two men have passed after possibly electrocuted at a home in SW Atlanta on Wednesday evening.
Police arrived at the home located in the 100 block of Crumley Street SE around 8:19 p.m. where they found the two men on the ground. Police believe the two men may have been working on the home after finding a ladder against the residence.
One victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and the other to Atlanta Medical Center for medical treatment.
Georgia Power arrived on the scene and noted there were no downed power lines.
An exact cause of death has not yet been determined.
