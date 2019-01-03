Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what happened after the bodies of two men were found inside a vehicle in southwest Atlanta.
Atlanta Police found the bodies around 7:15 a.m. on the 800 block of Lee Street.
Not many details are known about what happened but police tell CBS46 the men had apparent gunshot wounds.
It is unclear if police have any suspects in custody.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.