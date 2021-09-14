ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two men have been indicted by the Clayton County Grand Jury for human trafficking, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and cruelty to children.
The men have been identified as Theodore Thomas Browne and Christopher Darren Weldon, according to a press release from the Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.
Browne is accused of recruiting or enticing a person under 18 for the purpose of trafficking; transporting a person under 18 for the purpose of sexual servitude; harboring and providing a person under 18 for the purpose of sexual servitude; committing an immoral and indecent act on a child under 16, including sodomy; and causing cruel and excessive physical pain to a child under 18.
If convicted on all counts, Browne could face a maximum sentence of life plus 120 years of imprisonment.
Weldon was indicted for knowingly harboring or providing a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of sexual servitude; committing an immoral or indecent act on a child under the age of 16, including sodomy; and engaging in sexual intercourse with a person under 16 who was not a spouse.
If convicted of all counts, Weldon faces a maximum sentence of life plus 80 years.
Indictments contain only allegations against the individuals in the indictment and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
