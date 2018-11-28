Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Eight months ago the city of Atlanta came to a screeching halt when it was targeted by a ransomware attack. Now, there is a major development in the case.
The Department of Justice, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and others announced two Iranian men have been indicted in connection to the attack that targeted 200 victims. Both men are citizens of Iran and considered fugitives. Neither of the suspects have been captured.
During the three-year international computer hacking and extortion scheme, the men demanded payments through the virtual currency bitcoin. Targets included municipalities and hospital systems.
Authorities say victims paid the suspects more than $6 million in ransom payments. However, the city of Atlanta never paid what the criminals wanted.
"I'm very thankful that the city of Atlanta had cyber insurance and so the cost will be at a minimum for the city, but certainly the disruption was significant and we're just grateful these people will be prosecuted accordingly," said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
The mayor says the city is working with experts to repair their system and make sure it's as strong as possible going forward.
Read the full indictment below:
The City of Atlanta also released a statement following Wednesday's announcement:
"The City of Atlanta is aware of the U.S. Department of Justice's indictment related to the March cyber-attack against the City. We are grateful for all our federal partners who have assisted with identifying the perpetrators and bringing them to justice. The Administration remains committed to ensuring the ongoing safety and security of the City's cyber-infrastructure, as well as that of the people of Atlanta."
