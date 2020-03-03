JOHNS CREEK, GA (CBS46)— Johns Creek police are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred at an apartment complex.
The shooting happened on February 29 just before 5:00 p.m.
According to a press release from the police department, officers responded to a call from a woman at the Arium Johns Creek Apartments located at 506 Bristol Way.
The woman who called 9-1-1 suffered from multiple gunshots wounds, police wrote.
After investigating, officers went to another unit in the apartment complex and found two men fatally shot.
According to the press release from Johns Creek police, “a preliminary investigation by our Criminal Investigations Division leads our detectives to believe this was an isolated incident involving a domestic situation. There are no preliminary findings that would suggest this is not isolated to the three persons involved."
Police have not released the woman’s condition, however, they said she is still under medical care.
There’s no word on the motive for the shooting.
