ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Two men are wanted for an alleged purse snatching that happened in Downtown Atlanta on Peachtree St.
The alleged purse snatching happened January 6 in the 1200 block of W. Peachtree St. NW. A 70-year-old woman told Atlanta Police she was walking down Peachtree when two men approached, pushed and snatched both her wallet and phone. Despite being pushed, she was not injured.
Suspect 1 is described as a black male, approximately 6" tall, had dreadlocks. He was seen wearing a black jacked and red shoes.
Suspect 2 is a black male, 6" tall, has dreadlocks and was seen wearing a blue jacked and blue shoes. Both were seen fleeing on foot towards a MARTA station.
A $2,000 reward is offered for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or by going online to www.stopcrimeatl.com.
