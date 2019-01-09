COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Two men have entered guilty pleas three years after the murder of 27-year-old Frank Collins, who was fatally shot in the chest during a carjacking at his apartment in Cobb County.
Christopher Iverson Green and Cameron Miguel Mathis admitted to having roles in the December 13, 2015 shooting.
Green, who was 15 at the time, and Mathis, who was 16, began their day at 3 a.m. by carjacking a woman in DeKalb County. The joyride quickly came to an end when they crashed the vehicle on I-20. From there, they stole a Kia Sorento two men at gunpoint.
The two teens then returned to Green's residence before reemerging around 9 a.m. They then drove to Douglasville where they robbed a man of his cell phone and other belongings. The duo then drove to Cobb where they encountered Callens in the Concept 21 parking lot. Callens was shot once in the chest and robbed of his 2013 Corolla.
"The victims were good people simply going about their business, not looking for trouble. It is unfortunate that these two men with their whole lives ahead of them chose this path to prison by taking the life of another young man," said Senior ADA Patricia Hull.
Mathis pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 25 years.
Green pleaded guilty to malice murder, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was sentenced to life plus five years probation.
