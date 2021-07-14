CAROLL County, Ga. (CBS46) — Two men in separate cases of child molestation were sentenced to 20-years in prison Wednesday after the Carroll County Superior Court accepted their negotiated guilty pleas.
Jacob Philip Leatherwood was accused in January 2019, when he was 17-years-old, of sexually molesting two 13 and 15-year-old teenagers.
Mr. Leatherwood was sentenced to a life sentence on aggravated child molestation and incest charges, with the first 20-years to be served without parole at the Georgia Department of Corruption.
The second man, Antonio Manuel Mata-Valencia, was accused in May of 2018, at 37 years old, of sexually assaulting two children ages 10 and 11.
Mr. Garcia was sentenced to 40 years in prison on two counts of child molestation, also to serve the first 20 years in the Georgia Department of Correction.
Both Mr. Leatherwood and Mr. Garcia will be required to register as sex offenders and are subject to the associated special conditions.
Clayton District Attorney officials say had the men not pleaded guilty; their trials would have likely occurred in August due to delays from the Covid-19 pandemic.
