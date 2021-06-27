DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at South Dekalb Mall Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 1:40 p.m. DKPD responded to a shots fired call inside the mall.
Officers said, it appears that two male suspects entered the location and fired rounds into a glass case before getting away with multiple pieces of jewelry and other items.
The amount of jewelry taken is unclear.
No injuries have been reported.
