ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that took place in an apartment complex parking lot.
The shooting happened early Friday morning at The Villages of Castleberry Hill on McDaniel Road in southwest Atlanta.
Initially, a man told police he was pulling into the complex and a white car bumped his car.
The man then told police he got out of his car to look at the damage, and someone in the white car began shooting at him, striking him in the leg.
However, Atlanta police located a second man who was also shot in the leg. Police now say believe both men shot each other over a parking dispute.
Both men were treated at Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the case is still under investigation and there is no word on charges at this time.
