DULUTH, Ga (CBS46) -- A walk around a Duluth apartment complex late Saturday night ended with two people shot and the Gwinnett County Police Department investigating a homicide.
Police were called to the Prescott Apartments in the 1600-block of Centerview Drive a little after 11pm Saturday after residents heard gunshots.
They found two men in the wood line behind the complex. Both had been shot; one in the shoulder, the other in the chest.
One victim told police the pair had been out walking when they were confronted by a "dark shadowy figure" and ultimately shot. There is no other description of the shooter.
The man who had been shot in the chest died overnight at the hospital.
No one's name has been released yet.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit the website if you have a tip in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.