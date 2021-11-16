ATLANTA (CBS46) — This holiday season, two local small businesses are getting huge boosts from two big names.
When you have two powerhouses like Oprah and Amazon backing you, it means a serious boom in business.
Monica Sunny owns Marietta-based The Chai Box and her Ultimate Chai Lover's Gift Set was named one of Oprah Winfrey's favorite things for 2021, which is listed on Amazon.
The coveted list for 2021 celebrates small businesses owned by people of color and women.
According to the mega retailer, last year American small- and medium-sized businesses sold more than 3.8 billion products on Amazon.
And with weak links in the supply chain, Sunny is feeling the pressure. But, she says meeting demand has been a labor of love.
Another metro Atlanta-based business, Stepstiches, is also featured on Oprah's list on Amazon.
Owner Stephanie Dean makes the adorable Cinnamon Annie doll by hand, giving her customers the nostalgia of a classic doll with a modern twist.
For Dean and Sunny, their business is little no more.
