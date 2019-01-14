Suwanee, GA (CBS46) Two metro Atlanta men have been arrested and charged with internet crimes against children.
Larry Mart Higgins, 51, was arrested on January 4 after allegedly soliciting who he thought was a 14 year-old boy for sex. What he didn't know was that he arranged a meeting with an undercover police officer with the Suwanee Police Department instead.
He was arrested and charged with criminal violation of the Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007 and Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Child Molestation.
He's currently in the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center.
The same officer then posed as a 14 year-old girl and was allegedly solicited by 58 year-old Lester Edwards. Edwards is accused of sending the undercover officer several pictures, one of which was of a naked underage girl.
Edwards was arrested on January 11 and charged with 31 counts of child pornography as well as computer of electronic pornography/child exploitation.
He's currently being held at the Murray County Sheriff's Office.
