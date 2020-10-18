COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- From the beginning of the school year, the Cobb County School District battled with the decision to do either remote or face-to-face learning. After what it calls a successful Phase 1, the district is ready to start Phase 2.
"I was a little surprised because at the beginning of the school year, we were told to make a choice and our choice had to be for the entire semester," said Cobb County parent, Tracey Donathan.
Her surprise comes after the Cobb County School District announced some middle schoolers will head back to the classroom Monday morning.
The decision to move forward sparked conversation across the social media board.
Donathan told CBS46 Reporter Iyani Hughes, "Thankfully they are allowing us to keep them home. We are definitely keeping ours home. I just think it's way too dangerous, and we are asking too much of our teachers. I don't know, it's just a crazy time."
While nearly 50 percent of Cobb's middle schoolers have chosen to remain in remote learning, the district says more than 14,000 middle schoolers will mask up and make their way back to the classroom.
"My feeling is it's incredibly irresponsible to keep changing what we are going to do throughout the school year because it doesn't allow parents to plan ahead." said Donathan.
Atlanta Public Schools announced Friday its schools will not offer face-to-face instruction until January 2021 because of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
Verdaillia Turner with Georgia’s Federation of Teachers said, "We applaud Atlanta Public Schools for making the decision not to even consider going back to school until the beginning of the year."
Less than 58 percent of 38,000 families responded when asked their intent to return face to face. Only 10,000 said yes to returning October 26.
As for Cobb County's return, the decision impacts 25 middle school buildings. The district reiterated that daily cleanings, hand sanitizing stations, social distancing and masks will still be required.
