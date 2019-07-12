ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rising seniors DJ Roman of North Atlanta High School and Keith Harris of Westlake High School were the two students who won Harvard's annual international debate tournament.
They did so, through the Harvard Diversity Project. For more information, click here.
