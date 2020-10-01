ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested two more people in connection to the murder of an Atlanta man on July 6.
Atlanta Police were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. after reports of a person stabbed on the 700 block of Piedmont Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Kenya Living dead on the scene.
During the investigation, authorities were able to determine that Charles Reynolds, Jessica Peralta, and Marcos Sandoval were involved in the homicide and warrants were obtained for their arrest.
After a several months, police arrested one of the suspects, Charles Reynolds, in Stone Mountain. He was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
On October 1, officers arrested Jessica Peralta and Marcos Sandoval in Gwinnett County. Both were transported to Fulton County jail. Peralta was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault and Sandoval was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.
Police told CBS46 News that after Thursday's arrests there were no additional suspects outstanding in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.