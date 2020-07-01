Source: Atlanta Fire Rescue
Source: Atlanta Fire Rescue

ATLANTA (CBS46) Atlanta Fire and Rescue have released a photo of two men wanted in connection to the arson fire set during a protest at a Wendy's restaurant in southwest Atlanta.

The department tweeted the photo Wednesday morning, also saying the two men may have vital information in the investigation.

The restaurant, located on University Avenue, was set on fire during protests June 13, one day after Rayshard Brooks’ shooting death in the parking lot. Brooks was shot on June 12 by former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, who is now facing multiple charges, including murder.

Last week, police arrested another suspect, 29-year-old Natalie White for her alleged role. She has since bonded out. On Monday, Atlanta Fire Rescue also tweeted photos of another man sought in the investigation. If you have any information, call 1-800-282-5804 or 404-547-TIPS(8477).

