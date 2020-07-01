ATLANTA (CBS46) Atlanta Fire and Rescue have released a photo of two men wanted in connection to the arson fire set during a protest at a Wendy's restaurant in southwest Atlanta.
The department tweeted the photo Wednesday morning, also saying the two men may have vital information in the investigation.
Atlanta Fire is seeing to identify and question the two individuals shown in these pictures. We believe they may have information vital to the investigation of the Wendy’s Restaurant fire. Call GA Arson Control @ 1-800-282-5804 or Crime Stoppers @ 404-577-TIPS (8477). #Reward pic.twitter.com/YfcEBPY1zO— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) July 1, 2020
The restaurant, located on University Avenue, was set on fire during protests June 13, one day after Rayshard Brooks’ shooting death in the parking lot. Brooks was shot on June 12 by former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, who is now facing multiple charges, including murder.
Last week, police arrested another suspect, 29-year-old Natalie White for her alleged role. She has since bonded out. On Monday, Atlanta Fire Rescue also tweeted photos of another man sought in the investigation. If you have any information, call 1-800-282-5804 or 404-547-TIPS(8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.