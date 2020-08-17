Two more tropical storms may form in the Atlantic Ocean this week as a hyperactive season continues. To date, there have been 11 named storms. When Kyle formed on Friday, it was the earliest K storm on record. The next storm will be called Laura, and it is very likely that it will be the earliest L storm on record. It's also possible that we will have an M storm before September 1 for the first time on record.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance that is moving towards the Windward Islands. It has a 50% chance of becoming a tropical system in the next 5 days as it moves steadily west through the southern Caribbean.
Further east, a strong tropical wave about 2000 miles away from that disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical system as it moves west in the next 5 days.
Even though there have been a lot of storms this season, it has not been a season filled with strong storms - yet. There have only been two hurricanes, so far. The NOAA forecast is for 5-9 more hurricanes this season. The next 5-6 weeks are typically the most active of the hurricane season, with a peak in early September.
Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) measures the strength and duration of tropical cyclones and can provide a better assessment of tropical activity than just the number of storms. The ACE for this season is higher than normal, but not close to the record to date. All it takes is a couple of strong hurricanes that maintain intensity for a few days to send the ACE soaring. That could happen in the next couple of weeks. If it does, this season will be notable for the number of storms and a high ACE.
As for any of these storms reaching the United States, there are signs that a storm could threaten the U.S. in the middle to end of next week. We'll be watching it closely and keep you updated on CBS46.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.