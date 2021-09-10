GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Two murder suspects were arrested by Gwinnett Police Department during a high saturation patrol on Sept. 3 and 4.
Stephan Benjamin was arrested Sept. 3 on an outstanding murder warrant from Dekalb County and Calvin Clemons was arrested Sept. 4 for a murder in Buffalo, New York.
Officers conducted more than 220 self-initiated calls during the high saturation patrol, resulting in 15 arrests, including 11 felony arrests and four arrests for misdemanors.
Officers also conducted 188 traffic stops and issued 82 traffic citations and 15 miscellaneous citations. Additionally, six firearms were recovered over the course of the two-day detail.
Officers from the Gang Unit, Community Response Teams, Special Operations Units, Communications, and the Aviation Unit were involved in the detail with support from Uniform Division officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.