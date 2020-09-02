2020 has been an Atlantic hurricane season for the record books, and it is showing no signs of slowing down. Two more named storms formed on Tuesday, and there may be another storm or two by the end of the week. Of the named storms in the Atlantic basin, one is harmless and the other may make landfall in Central America as a hurricane early Thursday.
Tropical Storm Nana
Tropical Storm Nana spun up on Tuesday and is steadily heading west towards the coast of Bolivia. It still has time to strengthen and is projected to be a category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall in Belize early Thursday. It will bring strong winds and heavy rain to a big chunk of Central America from Honduras to Guatemala to Belize.
Tropical Storm Omar
When Tropical Storm Omar arrived on Tuesday, it was the earliest 15th tropical storm on record since the 1800s. It arrived nearly a week ahead of Ophelia which formed on September 7, 2005. Omar is a weak tropical storm that is moving harmlessly through the Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and Nantucket. It will gradually fall apart over the next couple of days.
More storms likely in next 5 days
The National Hurricane Center is watching a couple of tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. One wave has a 30% chance of development and the other one closer to the African coast has a 60% chance of becoming a named storm in the next 5 days. The next named storm will be Paulette. There are only six names left on the list, and after that we'll start using the Greek alphabet.
