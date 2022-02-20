PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Peachtree City Police took to social media to share pictures of drugs and weapons they confiscated while on the job Saturday.
Police said the bust happened during two separate traffic stops and several illegal items were taken into custody.
The post said, "Meanwhile, officers working the night shift on Saturday night stopped two different illicit pharmaceutical entrepreneurs on their way to share their nefarious wears."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.