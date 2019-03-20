Roswell, GA (CBS46) Two pedestrians were injured Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle near the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell.
The crash happened near the intersection of Willeo Road.
A child passenger in the vehicle that struck the pedestrians was also injured.
After striking the pedestrians, the vehicle continued on and struck a power pole.
The driver remained on the scene. It's unclear if the driver will face charges.
