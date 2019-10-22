SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- An investigation into an alleged illegal chop shop resulted in two people being arrested in the City of South Fulton.
Michael Grant, 44, and Karla Hill, 41, were arrested October 22. The alleged chop shop was located off of Roosevelt Highway; that's where police found evidence confirming the illegal operation.
"The chop shop was one of the largest organized crime operations in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The City of South Fulton Police Department will continue to identify these criminal enterprises and dismantle them at every turn," said Police Chief Keith Meadows.
Grant and Hill face charges for theft bey receiving stolen property and owning, operating, or conducting a chop shop.
