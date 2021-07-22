ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two people wanted in connection to a homicide in Atlanta last month have been arrested in North Carolina.
On July 20, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Demarcus Bussey and Valencia Wilson. The two were wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man on June 22 at 400 Central Park Place NE. Another victim was also shot in the incident.
After an investigation into the shooting incident, Atlanta Police issued a warrant for the two suspects on July 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.