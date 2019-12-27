COBB (CBS46)—Smyrna fire officials are working to determine what caused an apartment fire that left two people injured early Friday morning.
The fire happened around 1:00 a.m. at The Alcove Apartments on Woodlands Drive in Smyrna.
Fire officials said they arrived to heavy flames in the breezeway on the second story.
According to officials, one person had superficial burns and another person was injured due to jumping from the second story. Both were transported to an area hospital and are expected to survive.
Ten units in the complex were damaged, leaving several people displaced.
The American Red Cross was called out to provide assistance to the displaced victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.