MABLETON, Ga. (CBS46) — Two people have died following a house fire at a home in Mableton early Tuesday morning.
According to Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, nearly a dozen units responded to the fire on Kenneth Lane around 7 a.m. and began battling the flames.
Paramedics treated a victim who was removed from the house by neighbors, but that person did not survive. A second victim was later found and pronounced dead at the scene.
As for what caused the fire, officials say they are still investigating. There were no other injuries were reported.
