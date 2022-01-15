NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people are dead after a shooting in Norcross early Saturday morning.
Gwinnett Police say they responded to a call at a shopping plaza on Jimmy Carter Boulevard just after midnight. When they arrived on scene, they found two men who had been shot in the plaza's parking lot.
One man was pronounced dead on scene will the other later died at a local hospital. Police have not released the names of the men who were killed.
Details are limited at this time on what led up to the shooting, but Gwinnett Police homicide detectives are currently on scene investigating.
Police are asking anyone who may have any information on the shooting to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
