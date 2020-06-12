Dallas, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people are recovering from smoke inhalation after being pulled from a burning home in Dallas, Georgia.
Paulding County Fire and Rescue responded to the fire on Hillside Drive around 6:30 Thursday evening. A neighbor had called 911 to report heavy black smoke coming from the home.
Shortly after, someone who lives at the home called 911 to report the stove was on fire and a 70-year-old disabled woman and a 15-year-old special needs girl were both trapped inside
Firefighters were able to rescue both victims. They are being treated at Wellstar Paulding Hospital and are not reported to have sustained life-threatening burns or injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials believe it began as a grease or cooking fire.
The American Red Cross is helping the family with temporary housing and personal necessities.
