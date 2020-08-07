ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Atlanta police are investigating an early morning shooting at a club.
Officers were nearby Club Déjà Vu on Campbellton Road around 4:45 a.m. when they saw people running from the establishment. As they approached the club, officers encountered a man and a woman who had both been shot.
The victims told the officers they had been inside the club when they heard gunshots. They did not know who fired the shots or why.
Both victims are recovering in the hospital.
