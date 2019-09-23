EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) – Police say two people were shot Monday afternoon after they confronted people breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of a local hardware store.
The incident happened at Lowe’s on North Commerce Drive in East Point. Police said one victim was shot multiple times and the other was shot in the face.
Their condition is not available at this time. CBS46 is working to get more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.