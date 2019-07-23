DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people were shot at pool in the Sweetwater subdivision on Tuesday afternoon.
Douglasville Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. The two victims were transported to hospitals for treatment, however, their condition is not known.
Investigators are working to identify suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Douglasville Police at 770-920-3010.
