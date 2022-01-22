ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured two people in Buckhead.
The two people were injured after a dispute between several men near Peachtree Road and West Shadowlawn early Saturday morning.
According to police, a man and a woman were shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The shooting is still under investigation.
