EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are looking for two men they say shot two good Samaritans who were trying to stop a car break-in.
It happened in the parking lot of Lowe’s hardware store on North Commerce Drive in East Point.
Police say two men were trying to break into a car when two other people came up and tried to thwart the break-in. Police say the two men shot the good Samaritans multiple times. One was shot in the face.
It all happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday.
On the other side of the parking lot, parents and grandparents waited at what’s supposed to be a school bus drop off point for their children.
“I know there was a command unit and a bunch of cops out here,” said parent David Cole.
They had no idea what had happened just hours before
“It’s just hard being a good Samaritan these days,” Cole said. “We have to look out for one another. That’s very troubling that you can’t go just to a store and do your local shopping. That’s really sad,” he added.
The victims are being treated at the hospital. Police did not know their conditions Monday evening.
The suspects men drove off in a black car that police say was possibly a Nissan Altima or a Nissan Maxima. It had tinted windows and dull aftermarket wheels.
Anyone with information on this is crime is asked to call East Point Police.
