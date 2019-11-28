generic caution tape
Andrew Kramer

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Thanksgiving holiday got off to a tumultuous start for two people at a Gordon County trailer park.

Officers were dispatched to the community located in the 100 block of Carter Drive in Calhoun just before 2 p.m. Once on the scene, they located the two victims suffering from stab wounds. Both victims were airlifted to an area hospital.

At this time police believe the stabbing was the result of a possible domestic situation. A motive has not yet been determined. 

