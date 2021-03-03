Two 'persons of interest' sought in Lucky St. homicide

FULTON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) – Atlanta police need your help identifying two people they say are persons of interest in a January homicide that occurred on Lucky Street.
A witness stated a dark-colored vehicle stopped next to the decedent and the passenger got out.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477
