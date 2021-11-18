ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With time running out, two Atlanta police officers, now humble heroes, saved Jaylen Turner's life.
Officers Willie Adams and Marcus Todd recounted the moment they found the burning car.
"I jumped out, there was no time to think about, you know, we had to just run in there, we had to get him out” officer Adams said.
Jaylen Turner said, "All I remember is me waking up in an ambulance, them pulling me out of a burning car, I don't remember any of that."
The heart-stopping moments were caught the officer Adam's body camera.
Officer Adams said, "as soon as I pulled up I saw the male unconscious behind the wheel of the vehicle still on fire.”
"We both hopped out, I was right behind him and we didn't think we just acted," said Officer Todd.
With Jaylen's leg trapped under the steering wheel, and a missing door handle, officers Adams and Todd broke the car's window to get him to safety.
Officer Adams said, "All I was thinking was this is somebody's brother, this is somebody's father, this is somebody's son, I need to get in there and save him."
Jaylen said, "I wouldn't have been able to hug my mom, I haven't' seen my mom in a while, cause I've been working a lot."
"Those flames, I mean they were right there, and it was really close I'm like, i don't even know how I'm here right now” Jaylen recalled.
Officer Todd said, "You have good apples and you have bad apples and we're definitely two of the good ones, so any time you call, we're coming, no matter what."
Jaylen agrees the officer are two of the good guys and he wants to show his gratitude when he meets them in person.
"I wanna find those two officers that pulled me out so I can thank them personally, because i could have been burned alive, because I was unconscious, and I'm only 26 so it would have been over for me. I’m really, really, really lucky. I'm just happy to be alive honestly." Jaylen said.
