HALL Co., GA (CBS46)—Hall County officials announced two popular Hall County bridges are expected to open.
The opening of the Exit 14 overpass bridge over Interstate 985 will open for traffic today, Georgia Department of Transportation officials reported.
The Sate Route 11/U.S. 129 Longstreet Bridge located over the Chattahoochee River is scheduled to open on Tuesday.
Official said crews will be out in force at 9 a.m. removing barricade.
Drivers will be able to use the new bridges by the afternoon drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.