ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two Rockdale County deputies were injured in a shooting Thursday evening.
The deputies were responding to a call regarding two people who had been shot in 120 block of Green and Hill Street on Nov. 7.
Upon arrival, Rockdale deputies located two injured people, alter identified as deputies who sustained flesh wounds from being grazed by bullets. Both deputies are at Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.
Witnesses were able to identify a person of interest who was located inside a residence near the incident.
SWAT has been called to the location. Nearby residences have been evacuated as a precaution. Police say one man was killed by the suspect in an earlier incident with the subject.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to help with the investigation.
