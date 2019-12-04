ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta Police are investigating two separate crashes that killed three people Wednesday, one of which forced the closure of southbound lanes of interstate 285 for several hours.
The first crash happened just after midnight on I-285 southbound near the Bolton Road exit.
Police said two adult males were killed. All lanes were shutdown while officers investigated the fatal wreck.
A man drove a Honda on I-285 in the wrong direction and crashed into a Chevrolet, according to police.
Both men died at the scene. Police are not sure why the man drove the Honda in the wrong direction.
The roadway was shut down for nearly seven hours but has since reopened.
The second crash happened on 75/85 southbound near the 17th Street exit.
Police said the wreck also happened just after midnight and an adult male died at the scene.
According to police, the man exited his SUV on the highway after police believe the man's vehicle stopped working.
After exiting the SUV, the man was struck and killed by at least five vehicles.
Three adults in several of the other vehicles suffered leg pains.
Atlanta police are asking drivers to to remain in their vehicle and call 5-1-1 or 9-1-1 if they experience any car troubles on the interstate.
