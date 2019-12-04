ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating two separate crashes that killed three people Wednesday.
The first crash happened just after midnight on 285 southbound near the Bolton Road exit.
Police said two people were killed in that crash. All lanes were shutdown as police tried to determine what caused the accident.
The second crash happened on 75/85 southbound near the 17th Street exit.
Police said the wreck also happened just after midnight and at least one person died in the wreck.
Both crashes involved multiple vehicles.
