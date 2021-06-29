ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that happened at a popular Atlanta strip club early Tuesday morning, sending two men to local hospitals.
According to preliminary police reports, officers responded to Onyx on Cheshire Bridge Road at about 3:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Later, according to police, someone drove a second man to a local hospital. He, too, had been wounded during the strip club shooting. Both men are in stable condition, police said.
Police believe it all started when someone fired a gunshot inside the club, causing the crowd to spill out into the parking lot. That's where someone began firing a gun, and the club's security personnel returned fire, police said.
"It is unclear at this time who was shooting inside the nightclub, who was shooting in the parking lot, or who shot the two people that were wounded," police said in a news release.
The Aggravated Assault Unit detectives are continuing the investigation.
The shooting comes at the Atlanta city council passed legislation in May to begin shutting down clubs that foster violent crimes.
Police have not said what prompted the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
