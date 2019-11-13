GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga (CBS46)-- Gwinnett County police are trying to track down the shooter who killed one man and critically wounded another during a road rage incident Tuesday night.
Police believe the dispute between two drivers began on I-85 northbound just before 10:30 p.m. The cars exited at Indian Trail Road and traveled toward the city of Lilburn. Shots were fired somewhere between the interstate and Dickens Road, police said.
The gunshot victims ended up in the parking lot of a business park near the intersection of Indian Trail and Hillcrest roads. When police arrived, they found five men in the car. Two of them had been shot. One of the gunshot victims did not survive. The other was in critical condition when paramedics rushed him to a hospital.
Police are withholding the identification of the victims until they notify their families.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the road rage incident to call them at 770-513-5300. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
